Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 29,618 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,618 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $94,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,136,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $126.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $370.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $125.02 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

