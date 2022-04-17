Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,178 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Twilio by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TWLO. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.43.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559 over the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TWLO stock opened at $137.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.37. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

