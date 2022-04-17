Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 92,430 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,430 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 15,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

CIBR stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $56.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

