Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,344 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 3.86% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $19,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN in the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, TMD Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 19.4% in the third quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period.

Shares of CAPE opened at $22.27 on Friday. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98.

