Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.41 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $10,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 613,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,598 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $49.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.75. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.99 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

