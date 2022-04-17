Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $18.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $18,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $4,631,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1,481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 60,545 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 186,245 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after acquiring an additional 72,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,159,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,250,000 after acquiring an additional 106,514 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $104.25 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.43 and a 1 year high of $107.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.51.

