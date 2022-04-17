Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.27 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $20,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 11.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 16,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $254.02 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $261.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $135.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.24.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

