Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $20.90 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $20,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $252.90 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.42.

Sherwin-Williams Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.