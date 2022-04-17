Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.22 Million Stock Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHB. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 219,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $18.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.97. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.87 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

