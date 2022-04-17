Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.42 Million Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 115,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 566,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 338,859 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 16,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $631,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP opened at $11.75 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

