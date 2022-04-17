Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $19,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $149.33 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.19 and a fifty-two week high of $154.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

