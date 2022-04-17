Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,050 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after purchasing an additional 136,392 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 565,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 254,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 70,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter.

FALN stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.99. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

