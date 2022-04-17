Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,847 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 53.1% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.85.

In other CME Group news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $237.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.49 and its 200 day moving average is $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

