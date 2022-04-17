Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,361 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.48% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,583,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after acquiring an additional 192,194 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 8,449.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 85,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,095,000.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $55.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day moving average is $38.67.

