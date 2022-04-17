Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $235,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

VCR opened at $295.02 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $269.31 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.83.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.