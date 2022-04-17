Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,037 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 150.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6142.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

