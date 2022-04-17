Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after buying an additional 1,033,960 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 162.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 755,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after purchasing an additional 467,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 27.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,026,000 after purchasing an additional 408,708 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $192.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.30 and its 200 day moving average is $182.29. Crown Castle International Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($241.30) to €214.00 ($232.61) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

