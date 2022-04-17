Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $717.42.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $456.16 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $455.84 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $597.00. The company has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock worth $1,092,843. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.