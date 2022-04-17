Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 20,059 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,059 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.01 and a 52 week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $1,696,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock valued at $33,851,454. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

