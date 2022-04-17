Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,111 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,111 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.66% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,435,000 after purchasing an additional 39,026 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 432,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.54. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $50.27.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.