Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 597 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $15,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

BATS IGV opened at $323.55 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.27 and its 200 day moving average is $377.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.