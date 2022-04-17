Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $174.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPT opened at $164.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.77%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

