Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $174.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.46.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE:CPT opened at $164.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.77.
Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 128.77%.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
