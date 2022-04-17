Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$166.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$184.00 to C$166.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$162.00 to C$169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.31 to C$176.88 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$168.66.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$144.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$157.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$152.59. The stock has a market cap of C$65.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of C$123.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( TSE:CM Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.61 by C$0.47. The company had revenue of C$5.50 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.6497118 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.10, for a total transaction of C$1,177,686.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$384,815.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,187.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

