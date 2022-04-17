Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given New C$169.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Vertical Research cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.86.

Shares of CNI opened at $127.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.87. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.579 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% in the third quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

