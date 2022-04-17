Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Carbios SAS stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.49.
About Carbios SAS (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbios SAS (COOSF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Carbios SAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbios SAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.