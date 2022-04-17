Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Carbios SAS stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.05. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

