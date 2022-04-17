CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.40 Million

Equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) will post $141.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CareMax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $153.52 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareMax will report full-year sales of $553.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.04 million to $557.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $733.32 million, with estimates ranging from $696.77 million to $787.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CareMax.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $118.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMAX shares. UBS Group began coverage on CareMax in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CareMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Shares of CMAX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 287,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,951. CareMax has a 52 week low of $5.29 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 41.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CareMax by 400.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CareMax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

