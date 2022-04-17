CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in CarMax by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in CarMax by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CarMax by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $91.79 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded CarMax from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.64.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

