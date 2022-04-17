Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Up 57.9% in March

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 57.9% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTAQ. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 247.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,991,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after buying an additional 1,418,030 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,155,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,253,000 after buying an additional 555,306 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 780,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after buying an additional 538,272 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,788,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAQ traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 3,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,235. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

