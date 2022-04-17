Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,506 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.06% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $207,275,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,475,000 after purchasing an additional 226,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 616,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $228,112.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $907,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,606.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock valued at $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ CWST opened at $87.91 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.47 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 109.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.90 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

