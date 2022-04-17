Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSTL. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.59. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $78.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.90.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.43 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 33.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,604 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $550,197.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,113 shares of company stock worth $2,652,314. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

