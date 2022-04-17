CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,182 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CBRE opened at $85.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 6.62%. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.60.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

