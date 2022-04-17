CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gobi Capital LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 1,391,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,198,000 after buying an additional 695,521 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CDW by 70.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,617,000 after buying an additional 202,232 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CDW by 76.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 445,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,165,000 after buying an additional 192,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CDW by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 596,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,136,000 after buying an additional 191,154 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $172.97. 1,028,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,968. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.47 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.83.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 28.41%.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

