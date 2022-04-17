Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.30 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.34 billion.Celestica also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $2.000-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Celestica from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celestica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of CLS opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Celestica has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $13.40.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Rating ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Celestica had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Celestica will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Celestica by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celestica by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the third quarter worth about $125,000. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 60.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

