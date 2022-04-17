Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Celsion by 44.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,332,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 719,758 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Celsion by 435.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Celsion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

