Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Celsion in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ CLSN opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Celsion has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.11.
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
