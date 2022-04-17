Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Cemtrex stock opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CETX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

