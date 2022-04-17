Centamin’s (CEY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 100 ($1.30) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 108 ($1.41) to GBX 114 ($1.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.56) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 108 ($1.41) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 120.33 ($1.57).

CEY opened at GBX 97.24 ($1.27) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.51. Centamin has a 12 month low of GBX 80.42 ($1.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 123.65 ($1.61).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.04. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 1.04%.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

