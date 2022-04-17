Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Receives $91.61 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.61.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Centene alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $305,199.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Centene by 269.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNC opened at $86.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31. Centene has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $89.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Centene will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Centene (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.