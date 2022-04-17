Ceres Price Reaches $61.57 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 17th. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $339,347.80 and $4,339.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ceres has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.57 or 0.00153061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00045390 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,034.20 or 0.07543476 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,304.90 or 1.00204159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00050615 BTC.

Ceres Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 24,938 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars.

