Chardan Capital Cuts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $2.50

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PRQR. Citigroup lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.57.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $5.16.

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,113.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

