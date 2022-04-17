Chesnara (LON:CSN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $285.89

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 285.89 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 302 ($3.94). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 291 ($3.79), with a volume of 79,441 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £436.95 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 289.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 49.35 and a quick ratio of 47.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 14.70 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.88. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently 76.16%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

