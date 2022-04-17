China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Short Interest Update

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the March 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Online Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

China Online Education Group stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.54. 71,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,487. China Online Education Group has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.72.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the first quarter worth $213,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the second quarter worth $89,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group during the third quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

