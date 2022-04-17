Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.54 Million

Analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will post $347.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $360.20 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Churchill Downs from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $75,045,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,173,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $210.70. The company had a trading volume of 116,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,725. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.49.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

