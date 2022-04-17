Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN) Receives $19.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cian PLC (NYSE:CIAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Cian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,699,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Cian during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Cian in the fourth quarter worth about $2,501,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CIAN remained flat at $$3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cian has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55.

Cian PLC operates an online real estate classifieds platform in Russia. Its real estate platform connects millions of users, the real estate buyers, and renters to millions of real estate listings of various types, such as residential and commercial, primary and secondary, and urban and suburban for sale and rent.

