Citigroup Upgrades Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.
OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Webjet has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.
Webjet Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Webjet (WEBJF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Receive News & Ratings for Webjet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webjet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.