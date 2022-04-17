Citigroup Upgrades Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Webjet (OTCMKTS:WEBJF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

OTCMKTS:WEBJF opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Webjet has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Webjet Limited provides online travel booking services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Business to Consumer Travel and Business to Business Travel segments. The company enables its customers to compare, combine, and book domestic and international travel flight deals, hotel accommodations, holiday package deals, travel insurances, rental cars, motorhomes, and cruises.

