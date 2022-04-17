Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CWAN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.75. 428,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,287. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a current ratio of 10.30.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.89 per share, with a total value of $248,283.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $47,475.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 442,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,881.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 5,694.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

