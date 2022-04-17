Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.30. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $27.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $69.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.53 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 11,730 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.44 per share, with a total value of $192,841.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.89 per share, for a total transaction of $248,283.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 442,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,540,881 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,824,000 after buying an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after purchasing an additional 515,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a SaaS solution for automated investment accounting, data management, and reporting. The company offers Clearwater, an automated data aggregation and reporting solution for investment portfolio data. It offers reporting tools, such as compliance policy monitoring, performance measurement, and risk analysis.

