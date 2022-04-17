Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,239 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. TheStreet lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.84. 15,584,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,502,606. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 80.10% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.