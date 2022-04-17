ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS) Short Interest Update

ClickStream Co. (OTCMKTS:CLIS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 762,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLIS stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. ClickStream has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.28.

ClickStream Company Profile

ClickStream Corp. engages in development and implementation of a mobile application and digital gaming platform. The platform focuses on catering to the untapped market of casual users that will spend a few seconds to interact with a platform for free in order to win real money. The company was founded by Frank Magliochetti on September 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

