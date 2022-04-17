Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,588.33 ($20.70).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($20.07) to GBX 1,370 ($17.85) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.29) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

CBG opened at GBX 1,191 ($15.52) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90. Close Brothers Group has a 12 month low of GBX 999 ($13.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,685 ($21.96). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,188.38 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,326.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In related news, insider Adrian Sainsbury purchased 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,167 ($15.21) per share, for a total transaction of £39,771.36 ($51,826.11). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,434 shares of company stock worth $4,007,120.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

