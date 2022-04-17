Coin98 Market Cap Tops $288.30 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for $1.56 or 0.00003858 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $288.30 million and approximately $36.68 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001003 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010259 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

